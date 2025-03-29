Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnacion had surgery on his fractured left hand and is expected to miss eight weeks.

Encarnacion was injured in a March 21 spring training game while trying to make a catch in the outfield.

Encarnacion, 27, was a candidate to be the team's full-time designated hitter this season. In spring training play, he had two home runs and 14 RBIs with a .302 batting average.

The Miami Marlins signed Encarnacion as an international free agent in 2015. He made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2022, playing 23 games with 3 home runs, 14 RBIs and a .182 batting average.

He signed a minor league deal with the Giants in 2024 and appeared in 35 major league games hitting five home runs with 19 RBIs and a .248 batting average.

On Saturday, in Cincinnati, the Giants penciled in Casey Schmitt as the team's DH vs. the Reds. In the season opener on Thursday, Wilmer Flores was in that slot.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.