The Chicago Cubs acquired utility man Vidal Bruján on Sunday, sending first baseman Matt Mervis to the Miami Marlins in a swap of former top-100 prospects looking to find a more significant role in the big leagues.

The Marlins also received cash considerations from the Cubs.

Bruján, 26, was a highly touted switch-hitting shortstop when he debuted in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He struggled in three seasons with the Rays and produced in limited quantities during his year with the Marlins, who designated him for assignment last week.

He joins a Cubs infield with shortstop Dansby Swanson and second baseman Nico Hoerner locked into starting roles and Luis Vazquez and Miles Mastrobuoni the likeliest backups.

The Cubs liked Bruján's potential enough to deal Mervis, 26, who at one point looked like he would be Chicago's first baseman of the future. Mervis didn't produce during two stints in the big leagues in 2023 and 2024 but should have an opportunity to win at-bats with the Marlins, who return Jonah Bride as his likeliest challenger at first.