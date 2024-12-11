Open Extended Reactions

We have reached the point of the 2024 NFL regular season when most fans fall into one of two camps: hoping for a Super Bowl, or hoping for a high draft pick and top prospect. With only four weeks left before the playoffs (and the college football regular season now behind us), we're starting to look more and more to the 2025 NFL draft. So it's a perfect time to dive into another mock draft, predicting first-round landing spots for the best players in next year's class.

The draft order here is based on the current standings after Week 14 -- where all 32 teams would slot if the season ended right now. No first-round picks have been traded yet, and I'm not projecting any moves today, either.

As we say before every mock draft, it's important to remember things will change a good deal before the draft gets rolling on April 24. We still have bowl season, the College Football Playoff, predraft events, pro days, and countless shifts in rankings and team needs ahead. But for now, here is where things stand and how I'd project Round 1. (Note: Underclassmen are noted with an asterisk.)

See more from :

Yates' top-25 rankings

Position rankings