Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Days after one of the worst games of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's career, which included four interceptions in a 32-12 wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans, coach Jim Harbaugh blamed himself for Herbert's performance.

"We did him a disservice and didn't put him in the positions to be successful," Harbaugh said. "... But he played like a beast."

Herbert came into the game with the fewest interceptions in the NFL in the regular season (3) but made uncharacteristically poor decisions against the Texans. It began in the second quarter. With 11:39 left and the Chargers leading 6-0 and in the red zone, he rolled to the right side of the field on play-action and threw the ball across his body toward wide receiver Quentin Johnston on the left. But the pass was underthrown and intercepted by cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Late in the third quarter, Herbert threw a ball too high for wide receiver Ladd McConkey that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by safety Eric Murray. It was Herbert's first pick-six since 2022.

His third interception came because of a drop by tight end Will Dissly, but his last, later in the fourth quarter, came on another underthrown ball to wide receiver DJ Chark, who had a step on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Herbert finished 14-of-32 passing (43.8%), the worst completion percentage in a playoff game by a Chargers quarterback since Philip Rivers in 2006, and tied for third worst in franchise history (minimum 20 attempts). Herbert's four interceptions made him the first player in NFL history to throw more picks in a playoff game than in the regular season (minimum 200 attempts).

Herbert took responsibility for his performance after the game, telling reporters, "I let the team down."

But Harbaugh blamed the game plan and said the Chargers did not properly protect Herbert from the Texans' pass rush. He was pressured on 18 of his 36 dropbacks and sacked four times.

Still, Herbert is now 0-2 in the playoffs and many have criticized him in recent days for his postseason performances. His first loss also came in embarrassing fashion, a blown 27-0 first-half lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars two seasons ago. In that game, Herbert was 25-of-43 with 273 passing yards and a passing touchdown.

In defending Herbert, general manager Joe Hortiz pointed to other great quarterbacks who didn't win in the playoffs early in their career, including former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"If we're going to set a narrative on Justin off of two playoff games, that's absurd," Hortiz said. "What I watch this guy do, he's phenomenal. ... We roll with him. They're going to roll me out of here before they roll him out of here. I can promise you that. I mean, he's special, and special things are ahead for him."