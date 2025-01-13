Open Extended Reactions

LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says.

Sources told ESPN the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label. Ball has a second song to follow the debut of "Tweaker" in the near future as well.

Ball, the middle brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, went unselected in the 2018 NBA draft. He signed training camp deals in 2020 (Detroit Pistons), 2021 (Hornets) and 2022 (Hornets) but never made a regular-season roster. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 13.1 minutes in 31 NBA G League games for the Greensboro Swarm from 2021-23.

But he has since refocused his career path to being an artist and musician. The song is described as having an early 2000s rap and modern hip-hop feel and was released Jan. 3 on the WorldstarHipHop YouTube page and has earned nearly 8 million views as of Jan. 13.

The Ball family isn't new to rap. Lonzo has already released a few songs, including "Zo2," which was used to promote his Big Baller Brand signature shoe. LiAngelo's track, though, is getting a lot more attention, with Lonzo already proclaiming 2025 the "year of G[elo]."