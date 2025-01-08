        <
        >

          LiAngelo Ball to perform at Rolling Loud music festival

          LiAngelo Ball will perform at Rolling Loud California on March 15. LiAngelo Ball/X
          • Kalan Hooks, ESPNJan 8, 2025, 02:04 AM

          LiAngelo Ball, who raps under the name "G3," is seeing his music career take off -- and he is ready for the big stage.

          On Tuesday, Ball was announced as a performer part of Rolling Loud California's opening day lineup. Ball will perform at the music festival held at Hollywood Park Grounds in March and share a stage with rappers such as A$AP Rocky, YG, Larry June and BossMan D-Lo.

          Following the announcement of Ball's performance, Rolling Loud gave a shout out to G3 with a hype post about his first performance at the festival.

          Ball has gone viral after releasing his single "Tweaker" on Friday. The song was originally released on WorldStarHipHop and all music streaming platforms. Rappers such as MoneyBagg Yo heard the song and requested that Ball feature them on it.

          The song garnered reactions from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and, most recently, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, who played the hit during the Gamecocks' practice. The Detroit Lions also played the song in their locker room after clinching the NFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday.

          Ball is the middle brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball. The brothers became YouTube sensations in high school, when the trio teamed up at Chino Hills High School in Southern California. LiAngelo was drafted 14th overall in the 2021 NBA G League draft by the Hornets' G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. In 2024, he signed to play pro basketball in the CIBACOPA with Mexico's Astros de Jalisco.

          Rolling Loud California is scheduled to take place on March 15 and 16.