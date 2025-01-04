Jarrett Allen gets up for alley-oop vs. Dallas Mavericks (0:16)

For days, LiAngelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, was hinted to have a song in the works.

On Friday, LiAngelo Ball, who goes by the rapper name G3, released the official audio to his new song, "Tweaker."

In just under 24 hours since its official release, the song garnered over 816,000 views -- and counting -- on YouTube. It was also released on Apple Music and Spotify.

The song is catchy and brings a feeling of nostalgia with its mix of modern-day production and a sound from the mid-early 2000s.

Lonzo supported LiAngelo following the release. He wrote on X: "Been tryna tell y'all @LiAngeloBall really like that," before hinting LiAngelo has more music to release.

Been tryna tell yall @LiAngeloBall really like that 🎶🔥 More to come! #StayTuned — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) January 3, 2025

The song has already made it into NBA locker rooms. Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 134-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Cavs played the catchy jam during guard Donovan Mitchell's postgame interview.

"The fact that you know the words ... the song just came out," Mitchell told a teammate as the song blared. "Shoutout to LiAngelo Ball, I guess."

Ball last played pro basketball with Astros de Jalisco in Mexico.