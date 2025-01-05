Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Derrick Rose said he was "still in a daze" after hearing Saturday morning that the Chicago Bulls planned to retire his No. 1 jersey and add it to the rafters next season.

The news came hours before the Bulls were set to host Rose on Saturday night at the United Center during their game against the New York Knicks. Both teams wore shirts honoring Rose during pregame warmups with the date "1.4.25" -- all three numbers Rose wore during his career -- and the team unveiled the Derrick Rose Atrium Experience to spotlight unique memorabilia from Rose's career.

Though Rose said he was looking forward to the jersey ceremony next season, he admitted he couldn't process those emotions with the impending celebration this weekend.

"Tonight is not about that," Rose said before the game. "It's about me giving everybody that's in this room, everybody that was a part of the story, the journey, the good, the bad, the ugly, it's celebrating everyone."

The team hosted a tribute ceremony to Rose during halftime with remarks from broadcasters Stacey King and Neil Funk and former teammate Joakim Noah, who led a sold-out crowd into a chant of "M-V-P, M-V-P." The ceremony also included a tribute video to Rose, highlighting his career, and the debut of a short film produced by the former Bulls star called "Becoming a Rose" as a salute to the city of Chicago.

"Thank you Chicago for forcing me to be great," Rose said during his halftime remarks. "For putting those expectations on me."

The Bulls would go on to outscore the Knicks by 24 in the third quarter after trailing by nine at halftime en route to a 139-126 victory on Rose's special night.

Rose, a Chicago native, played eight seasons with the Bulls and became the youngest MVP in NBA history.

He will be just the fifth player to have his jersey retired in franchise history joining Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23) and Scottie Pippen (No. 33). The Bulls also have banners that honor former coach Phil Jackson and former general manager Jerry Krause.

No player has worn Rose's jersey number while playing in a game since he was traded to the New York Knicks in 2016. Chicago briefly issued the number to Michael Carter-Williams and Anthony Morrow, but both switched to a different number after fan backlash. After his time with the Bulls, Rose played for the Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies during his 15-year career.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached Rose in Chicago, Minnesota and New York, said he thought there was no question Rose was a Hall of Fame player.

"In looking in the eyes of the opponent, when they had to guard him, you could see the fear, and the respect," Thibodeau said before Saturday's game. "His ability to play his best when his best was needed, big games, playoff games, games that are meaningful, he went to a different level. And he did it against the best ... the true measure of a man is how he handles adversity and nobody did it better."

Days leading up to Saturday's ceremony, fans celebrated Rose as the Bulls and Rose's representatives with Adidas unveiled a list of community events.

He opened a pop-up flower shop for one day in Chicago, which drew hundreds of fans who lined up outside in the middle of winter to wait for their bouquet and photo. Chicago's mayor, Brandon Johnson, declared Saturday as Derrick Rose Day in the city. Rose hosted a charity basketball game at his high school alma mater and took the court with his son, PJ. Then on Saturday, fans lined up outside the United Center more than an hour before gates opened in anticipation of the evening.

"You're not only the MVP," Noah said during his halftime speech, "you're the people's champ."

Thibodeau added: "He's probably the most beloved player in the league."

Although Rose still has a strong connection to his hometown city, he said Saturday that he never came close to rejoining the Bulls before his career was done.

"The time that I had off with PJ and my kids during this summer, particularly this summer, was life-changing," Rose said. "When I did make the decision on just me stop playing, I didn't care where I was. It was like it's time. I couldn't trade that in."

The Bulls selected Rose with the No. 1 pick in 2008 and he was named the 2008-09 rookie of the year. He was a three-time All-Star and named the 2010-11 MVP, becoming the youngest in league history at 22. However, Rose's career in Chicago was derailed by injuries, including a torn ACL and medial meniscus in his right knee (twice). He finished his career with 12,573 points and 3,770 assists in 723 games.

However, despite the injuries, Rose said he doesn't consider "what-ifs" about his career.

"The last time I had those conversations was years, years ago, and who knows?" Rose said. "But at the same time, with me being obsessed [with basketball], I wouldn't have found out who I was as a person. I was obsessed with the game. So if I would've won a championship, I would've won four and that would've pulled me away further and further away from finding self-knowledge, self-revelation, identity.

"Everybody's story is different. For some reason, mine ended up being this way. Coming from Chicago, we rolled with the punches."