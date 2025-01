Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton sat out Monday's 128-104 road win against the Toronto Raptors because of ankle tendinitis.

Middleton missed the Bucks' first 21 games after offseason surgery on both ankles. He made his season debut Dec. 6 and has averaged 12.7 points with 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 12 games.

In 13 NBA seasons, the three-time All-Star has averaged 16.8 points with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 751 games (657 starts) for the Detroit Pistons (2012-13) and Bucks.