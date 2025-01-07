Check out the best plays of Zion Williamson's NBA season so far ahead of his return from injury vs. the Timberwolves. (1:59)

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson returned to action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night after missing two months with a left hamstring strain.

Williamson, who returned to practice last week, had been listed as questionable Monday before being upgraded Tuesday afternoon.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said before the game that the two-time All-Star would be on a minutes restriction because of his prolonged absence. Williamson has not played since a Nov. 6 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, missing the past 27 games for the 7-29 Pelicans.

Injuries have plagued Williamson's career, limiting the 2019 No. 1 pick to 190 games over 5½ seasons. He has career averages of 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Williamson has had persistent issues with his hamstrings over the past few seasons. A hamstring strain sidelined him for the final 45 games of the 2022-23 season, when he was selected as an All-Star for the second time. Williamson played a career-high 70 games last season but exited a play-in game because of a hamstring strain that sidelined him for the Pelicans' first-round playoff loss.