After dropping a career-high 53 points in a 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a memorable meeting with a young fan postgame.

Edwards met Luca, a 6-year-old Timberwolves fan with leukemia who attended the game wearing Edwards' jersey. Luca sat courtside and held a sign that read: "To Do: 1. Beat Cancer 2. Be The Next MJ."

Once Edwards read the sign, the Timberwolves star exclaimed that he loved it. He asked whether Luca wanted him to sign it, which he did.

Edwards also signed Luca's jersey and took a photo with the group while happily boasting the sign. He then acknowledged the wristband Luca gave him earlier. It included the phrase "love like Luca," prompting Edwards to offer up a declaration.

"OK, you know what Luca? I'll wear this for the rest of my career on my left arm band just for you," Edwards said.

The two-time NBA All-Star took Luca around the locker room after they met. Edwards' Timberwolves teammates, including Mike Conley, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo also received wristbands.

Edwards stayed true to his word, wearing the wristband in the Timberwolves' next game on Monday.

He had 37 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds in a 108-106 win over the LA Clippers. Twenty-seven of those points came in the second half as Minnesota came back from a 19-point first-half deficit.

The Timberwolves play again Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, with Edwards surely wearing Luca's wristband.