Stephen A. Smith wants to see players, especially Steph Curry, act like they care during this weekend's NBA All-Star events. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend has arrived with festivities taking place in the Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting All-Star Weekend for the first time since 2000, a year full of iconic moments such as Vince Carter's performance in the dunk contest. The events will take place at Chase Center and Oakland Arena.

The star-studded weekend began Friday with the annual celebrity game, where Team Bonds earned a 66-55 win. The Rising Stars event took center stage next, with Team C winning the four-team tournament and advancing to play in the All-Star Game on Sunday. Saturday's slate includes the skills challenge, 3-point contest and slam dunk contest. The 74th NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday.

This year's game features a new format with four teams competing in a tournament. Three squads -- Team Chuck, Team Shaq and Team Kenny -- were drafted by TNT's "Inside the NBA" analysts, while the fourth, Team Candace, is made up of the Rising Stars game champion.

The tournament includes three games: two semifinals and a championship, with each player on the winning team earning $125,000. Second-place players receive $50,000, while those on the third- and fourth-place teams take home $25,000 each.

Here are the highlights from the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.