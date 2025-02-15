Open Extended Reactions

The NBA's All-Star Weekend kicked off Friday with the Rising Stars event, featuring a twist: The winner of the tournament of first- and second-year NBA players (plus a G League representative) advances to participate in Sunday's All-Star Game.

We'll grade the competitors in events all weekend, starting with Friday's teams from the Rising Stars showcase. Check back after Saturday's events -- which feature the skills challenge, three-point contest, and dunk contest -- and then Sunday when the All-Star Game takes center stage with a new four-team format.

RISING STARS

Team C, selected and co-coached by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, will advance to Sunday's NBA All-Star Game with WNBA legend Candace Parker taking over as honorary GM of what will become Team Candace.

On experience and talent, this team will be outclassed Sunday. But the players developed strong chemistry during two wins Friday, and if they play hard, they could present a challenge if their opponents (Shaq's OGs, featuring MVPs Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James) treat Sunday like an exhibition rather than a competition.

In her role as GM, Parker chose Amen Thompson to join Friday's winners for Sunday's game. Thompson was the right pick to complement this group and immediately becomes Team Candace's strongest player.

Here are the grades for each player from the four Rising Stars teams.

Winner: Team C

Honorary coach: Chris Mullin

Stephon Castle, G, San Antonio Spurs

Final: 12 points | 3 points | 2 assists

Semifinal: 6 points | 4 rebounds | 4 assists

Grade: A

What stood out: An easy choice as MVP, Castle scored nearly half of his team's 25 points in the final, getting Team C going after a slow start. Castle was equally active in the semifinal, where he distributed more than scored, including a touchdown pass to a streaking Jaylen Wells. He sent Team C to the finals with a pull-up step-back to reach the target score. He also had eight of the team's first 10 points en route to victory.

Stephon Castle lifts the MVP trophy after leading his squad to victory in the Rising Stars event. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ryan Dunn, F, Phoenix Suns

Final: 3 points | 1 block | 1 rebound

Semifinal: 2 points | 3 assists

Grade: B+

What stood out: Enjoying the opportunity to expand the 3-and-D role he usually plays for the Suns, Dunn had three assists in the semifinal -- matching his career high as a rookie. That included two passes to set up cutters at the rim. Dunn was less of a factor in the final but did knock down a 3 as part of the victory.

Zach Edey, C, Memphis Grizzlies

Final: 2 points | 2 rebounds

Semifinal: 4 points | 2 rebounds

Grade: B

What stood out: At 7-foot-4, Edey's size made him difficult to stop in this setting. He made three of his four shot attempts, including a hook in the post and a putback dunk to open the scoring in the final.

Keyonte George, G, Utah Jazz

Final: 3 points | 3 rebounds

Semifinal: 10 points | 2-4 3PT

Grade: B+

What stood out: Before making a 3 in the final to secure Team C's victory, George also had a key score in the semifinal. George got fouled while shooting and made two free throws to get Team C within one basket of winning. George made 3-of-7 from 3-point range and also got back on defense to steal an outlet pass with the win in the balance.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Golden State Warriors

Final: 1 rebound

Semifinal: 6 points | 3-4 FG

Grade: B

What stood out: As a screener in pick-and-rolls, Jackson-Davis contributed in the final without making any impact in the box score. He got more opportunities to finish in the semifinal, going 3-of-4 from the field with a lob dunk in transition.

Dalton Knecht, G, Los Angeles Lakers

Final: 5 points | 2 rebounds

Semifinal: 7 points | 4 rebounds | 4 assists

Grade: B+

What stood out: Team C set up Knecht for a 3-pointer coming off a screen on the opening play of the semifinal. He finished with seven points and four assists, including a tomahawk dunk. Knecht found it tougher in the final, missing three of his five shots from deep, but had a scoop layup in transition and a deflection to set up a rare steal.

Jaylen Wells, F, Memphis Grizzlies

Final: 5 points | 2-5 FG

Semifinal: 5 points | 2 rebounds

Grade: B-

What stood out: The lone Team C starter to go scoreless in the final, Wells had a more memorable semifinal. He leaked out for a dunk set up by Castle and also made a deep 3-pointer, his only one of the night.

Runner-Up: Team G League

JD Davison, G, Maine Celtics

Final: 2 rebounds | 1 assist

Semifinal: 5 points | 2-5 FG

Grade: B-

What stood out: For one of the G League's leading scorers, it was a quiet night for Davison, who was scoreless in the final. He made a 3-pointer in the early stages of the semifinals and just one more basket the rest of the game, finishing 2-of-7 across both games from the field.

Mac McClung, G, Osceola Magic

Final: No major stats

Semifinal: 5 points | 2 assists

Grade: B-

What stood out: Team G League put the ball in McClung's hands early and he had a couple of assists, one of them to Leonard Miller for a dunk. Aside from a strong right-hand drive for a layup, however, McClung wasn't a major factor as a scorer. And the two-time defending dunk champion didn't give us any preview of his quest for a three-peat Saturday night.

Bryce McGowens, F, Rip City Remix

Final: 2 points

Semifinal: 12 points | 5-9 FG | 2-4 3PT

Grade: A-

What stood out: A 3-pointer from McGowens, who surprisingly had been on the bench for crunch time leading up to the final possession, sent Team G League to the final. McGowens had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting overall in the semifinal, then came off the bench in the final, making his only shot attempt.

play 0:50 Bryce McGowens sinks clutch triple to lead Team G League to win Bryce McGowens hits a 3-pointer to lead Team G League to a win at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.

Leonard Miller, F, Iowa Wolves

5 points | 2 blocks | 2 assists

Semifinal: 14 points | 7 rebounds

Grade: A-

What stood out: The leading scorer for Team G League in the semifinal, Miller shot 7-of-9 from the field and led the team in rebounding. Miller was especially effective in transition, outrunning the defense, and also had a powerful dunk. Miller memorably made a 3-pointer over Edey in the final and also blocked a 3, but missed five of his seven shot attempts.

Dink Pate, G, Mexico City Capitanes

Final: 5 points | 2-6 FG

Semifinal: 4 points | 7 rebounds

Grade: B-

The lone draft-eligible player to participate Friday -- he's projected to go early in the second round by ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo -- Pate flashed NBA-caliber athleticism but also showed room for improvement in his shot selection. Pate's powerful tip dunk was impressive, as was a runner over Edey. Overall, however, he shot 4-of-13 and made just one of five 3-point attempts, including two that missed the rim. Pate, 18, has time to develop his shot selection.

Reed Sheppard, G, Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Final: 0-1 FG

Semifinal: 2 assists | 0-3 FG

Grade: C-

What stood out: The No. 3 overall pick, playing for Team G League after putting up a 49-point outing in a brief three-game stint with the Vipers, wasn't as effective Friday night. Sheppard was quiet on offense and missed all four of his shot attempts. Though his team won, Sheppard will hear from Houston Rockets teammate Amen Thompson about getting beat in the post for a dunk.

Pat Spencer, G, Santa Cruz Warriors

Final: 2 points | 3 rebounds

Semifinal: 2 rebounds | 0-1 FG

Grade: C+

What stood out: After going scoreless with a turnover in the backcourt during the semifinal, Spencer bounced back as a starter in the final. He had three of Team G League's five offensive rebounds and cut backdoor for a layup.

Semifinalist: Team M

Matas Buzelis, F, Chicago Bulls

Semifinal: 4 points | 2 rebounds

Grade: C+

What stood out: We got the full Buzelis experience off the bench, highlighted by a powerful dunk and a steal that led to a pass over his back to Amen Thompson for a layup. On the flip side, Buzelis air-balled a 3-pointer and got out of control while driving late, resulting in a costly turnover.

Toumani Camara, F, Portland Trail Blazers

Semifinal: 8 points | 2 rebounds

Grade: B

What stood out: It was an eventful night for Camara, who made an early 3-pointer after a jab step and got Team M within one possession of victory by making three late free throws. In between, Camara couldn't finish twice after getting to the rim on nice cuts.

Bub Carrington, G, Washington Wizards

Semifinal: 5 points | 4 assists

Grade: A-

What stood out: Splitting time as the point guard, Carrington handed out a game-high four assists and made both shots he took -- one of them a 3-pointer.

Bilal Coulibaly, F, Washington Wizards

Semifinal: 4 points | 3 rebounds

Grade: B

What stood out: Playing alongside his Wizards teammate Carrington, Coulibaly showcased his athleticism on a couple of impressive plays. Coulibaly made a layup on a cut and later followed his miss to finish with a dunk. However, Coulibaly didn't have quite enough control midair to finish a lob from Amen Thompson for what could have been a spectacular dunk.

Julian Strawther, G, Denver Nuggets

Semifinal: 3 points | 2 points

Grade: C+

What stood out: Strawther shot three 3-pointers in his eight minutes, making one of them. Another attempt was wide right, hitting hard off the backboard.

Amen Thompson, F, Houston Rockets

Semifinal: 11 points | 5-6 FG

Grade: A-

What stood out: Despite three turnovers, Thompson would have been the MVP had his team won its semifinal. He scored a team-high 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including an unorthodox play where Thompson intended to set up his twin brother Ausar for a lob but made the shot instead. Amen Thompson also overpowered his Rockets teammate Reed Sheppard in the post for a dunk, and had another dunk to move Team M within a point of victory. The strategy was questionable: Team M would have won by making a 3 and never got the ball back.

Despite coming up short with his team, Amen Thompson was picked to join the Rising Stars winning side for Sunday's All-Star Game event. Jesse D. Garrabrant /NBAE via Getty Images

Ausar Thompson, F, Detroit Pistons

Semifinal: 4 points | 2 assists

Grade: C-

What stood out: There were good moments for Thompson, who seemed to float to the basket to finish a dunk and drew a foul when his twin brother Amen was trying to lob him the ball. Ausar Thompson made that free throw to complete the three-point play, but missed all four late in the game.

Semifinalist: Team T

Honorary coach: Tim Hardaway

Anthony Black, G, Orlando Magic

Semifinal game: 4 points | 4 assists | 2-for-5

Grade: B

What stood out: Black handed out a team-high four assists, including a nice feed to Gradey Dick for a layup. Black also had a hard take for a layup but missed three shot attempts.

Tristan da Silva, F, Orlando Magic

Semifinal: 5 points | 2-2 FG

Grade: B+

What stood out: Coming off the bench, da Silva gave his team a nice lift. He quickly found teammate Black with a hit-ahead pass for a layup and knocked down a 3 in transition to make things interesting.

Gradey Dick, G, Toronto Raptors

Semifinal: 12 points | 5-7 FG

Grade: A

What stood out: Dick was the standout for the losing team in the first semifinal, scoring a game-high 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Dick knocked down a pair of 3s and also drove to the hoop for a layup after Dalton Knecht overplayed on the perimeter in pursuit of a steal.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, Miami Heat

Semifinal: 4 points | 2 rebounds

Grade: B-

What stood out: It was a quiet game for Jaquez, whose only bucket came on a wide-open 3 when the defense didn't close out on him after an offensive rebound. Jaquez also set up da Silva with a lookaway pass.

Brandin Podziemski, G, Golden State Warriors

Semifinal: 2 points | 3 assists

Grade: C

What stood out: Playing in front of home fans, Podziemski couldn't get much going. He handed out three assists, but missed three of his four shot attempts. The lone exception came when Podziemski snuck in for an offensive rebound and putback.

Zaccharie Risacher, F, Atlanta Hawks

Semifinal: 4 points | 2 rebounds

Grade: B

What stood out: The No. 1 overall pick missed his first two shot attempts, one of which came on an end-to-end drive, before getting in the scorebook with a dunk on a nice cut. He followed that with a difficult off-hand finish over Zach Edey.

Alex Sarr, C, Washington Wizards

Semifinal: 3 points | 1-2 FG

Grade: B-

What stood out: The 7-foot Sarr showed his versatility in the Rising Stars format. He brought the ball up and set up Gradey Dick's 3-pointer with a dribble handoff, then made a 3 with Zach Edey in his face. Sarr was less impactful as a traditional big, with just one rebound and no blocks.