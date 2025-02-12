Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA draft continues to look stronger by the day, as the top of the class is solidifying with each of the projected top-five candidates delivering serious fireworks in January and February. Cooper Flagg, who is exceeding expectations with outstanding productivity for Duke, is the headliner, with Rutgers freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey and Baylor standout VJ Edgecombe flashing significant talent as well.

NBA executives tell us they are excited about not only the star power at the top but also the overall depth, as a number of freshmen have unexpectedly emerged as clear lottery talents, and the international class also appears better than advertised with as many as nine potential first-rounders.

An important final month of the college regular season looms as scouts want to see if players can finish strong and perform under pressure in some of the biggest games of their careers heading into conference tournaments and the Big Dance.

The first- and second-round order was generated by ESPN's BPI forecast, which predicts how well all 30 NBA teams will perform during the rest of the season.

Notes: The draft order, as updated through Monday morning, reflects picks owed and owned via trades. True shooting percentage (TS%) is a formula that blends field goal percentage with free throw shooting and 3-point shooting into one catch-all ratio.

