The Sacramento Kings beat the Memphis Grizzlies 132-122 to end a four-game losing streak despite losing center Domantas Sabonis to a pair of injuries Monday night.

Sabonis suffered a cut over his left eye and blood trickled down his face after the Kings' big man was hit in the face by the back of Luke Kennard's head. Sabonis returned but left for good in the third quarter after rolling his right ankle.

Sacramento has historically had some problems without Sabonis on the court. That wasn't the case Monday, as the Kings did a great job moving the ball around and got a big contribution from Jake LaRavia.

Kings coach Doug Christie did not have an update on Sabonis after the game.

"I'm always concerned when my teammate's not on the court, man," Kings guard Malik Monk said. "I really didn't see the play till I looked up, but it looked pretty bad. But Doman is strong, he'll probably be back sooner than we think."

Sabonis had just returned to game action on Friday after missing six games because of a hamstring injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.