MINNEAPOLIS -- Obi Toppin's fourth 3-pointer of overtime came with 3.5 seconds left to lift the short-handed Indiana Pacers over Minnesota 132-130 on Monday night, ending the Timberwolves' eight-game winning streak.

Toppin had a season-high 34 points on 7-for-10 shooting from 3-point range to help the Pacers win without their top six scorers down the stretch. The last one was a wild, fading shot at the right corner -- reminiscent of Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning four-point play vs. the Milwaukee Bucks last week.

"Obi Toppin had one of the most spectacular runs at the end of the game I've ever seen," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after the game.

Four starters were out for Indiana. Andrew Nembhard was ejected in the third quarter and Bennedict Mathurin fouled out in the fourth.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 of his 38 points after halftime for the Timberwolves, who led by five with a minute left in overtime until Thomas Bryant hit a 3. Edwards missed from deep, Toppin hit his clutch shot and Julius Randle's fadeaway fell short at the buzzer.

T.J. McConnell had 11 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, plus the tying layup with 4.6 seconds left in regulation.

The Pacers' subs played fast and loose while regulars Pascal Siakam (personal), Haliburton (back), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Myles Turner (hip) rested ahead of a five-game homestand. Indiana is one game behind Milwaukee for fourth place in the East.

This loss might haunt the Timberwolves, however, who are in the midst of a crowded Western Conference playoff race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.