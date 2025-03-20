Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The New York Knicks remain hopeful that Jalen Brunson can play in a few games before the postseason, coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday.

Thibodeau said Brunson will be checked again Friday, about two weeks after he sprained his right ankle in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday that Brunson is expected to remain sidelined through late March or early April.

"He's doing light shooting and he's out of the boot," Thibodeau said before the Knicks' game at the Charlotte Hornets. "So there's steady progress and we'll see where it goes from there."

Thibodeau said he expected Brunson to play before the regular-season finale April 13.

"Whenever he's ready, he's ready," Thibodeau said. "He's putting a lot into his rehab. That's what he can control right now. So that's where we want his focus to be. Hopefully, he'll get some games where he can work himself back into it."

Brunson suffered the injury against the Lakers on March 6, rolling his right ankle with 1:24 remaining in overtime after landing on the foot of Lakers guard Austin Reaves after being fouled on a drive to the basket.

He is seventh in the league in scoring (26.3 points per game) and eighth in assists (7.4 per game).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.