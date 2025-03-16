Jalen Brunson rolls his ankle and has to exit the game after making free throws. (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson is expected to miss another one to two weeks with an ankle sprain, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday night.

Brunson injured the ankle in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. He will undergo a reevaluation on Thursday but is expected to remain sidelined sidelined through late March or early April, sources told Charania.

Brunson, a two-time All-Star who finished fifth in last season's MVP voting, has controlled the ball for an NBA-high 8.7 minutes per game this season, according to Second Spectrum data. Brunson's late-game play has been particularly noteworthy for New York, with his 145 points in clutch scenarios tied for most in the league.

The 28-year-old is seventh in the league in scoring (26.3 points per game) and eighth in assists (7.4).

With Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Knicks have gone 2-2 in Brunson's absence.