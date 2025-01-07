Bradley Beal comes off the bench with a hot hand and leads the Suns to a win over the 76ers. (1:50)

PHILADELPHIA -- Bradley Beal made the most of an unfamiliar role Monday, scoring 25 points in his first game off the bench in nine years.

Beal scored 20 points in the second half as Phoenix overcame an early 12-point deficit to snap a four-game losing streak with a 109-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Beal's move to the bench sparked rumors that the guard could be on the trade block, though a no-trade clause in his contract means he'd have to sign off on any deal.

When asked if his move to the bench had something to do with the trade rumors, Beal says he has not heard anything from the team.

"If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards," he told reporters after Monday's game. "Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, then I'll be a Sun."

Beal, a 13-year veteran and three-time All-Star, also said he accepts the change coach Mike Budenholzer made in the lineup but made it clear he considers himself a starter in the NBA.

"Coach made his decision. Live with it," he told the AZCentral.com. "It's kind of twofold. I'm a starter in the league. I firmly believe that. No disrespect to anybody, but I'm a starter. ... Coach made a decision. I'm not going to sit there and argue with him. I'm not going to sit here and be a distraction."

Beal last came off the bench during the 2015-16 season while returning from an injury with the Washington Wizards.

Budenholzer also moved Jusuf Nurkic, who was returning from a three-game suspension for his role in a fight against Dallas, into a reserve role and said before the game both players handled the news well.

"I feel like we needed to make a change," Budenholzer said. "Throughout a 48-minute game, you got to figure out your best combinations, your best ways to try to have success. They're two important players to us, two very good players for us. We just felt like we needed to make a change.

"They're pros. I talked to each of them individually. They want what's best for the team. I have a lot of respect for them and an appreciation for them."

Beal and Nurkic (five points, seven rebounds) gave the Suns' bench a huge boost as the Phoenix reserves outscored Philadelphia's bench 54-7. It was the second-most points the Suns' bench has scored in a game over the past two seasons, according to ESPN Research.

"What he was able to do tonight really put us in a great spot, made a bunch of plays for himself, bunch of plays for his teammates," Budenholzer said of Beal. "He's been a pro. He was there for us tonight in a big way."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.