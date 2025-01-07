PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid was sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers' 109-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night due to a left foot sprain.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Monday that although the All-Star center's foot injury has been bothersome, it is not something the team is worried about long term.

"It's day-to-day," Nurse said. "He hurt it a (few) games ago and it's been trying to get him back in there. ... It's not good enough to go today, but it's nothing major."

Embiid is enduring an injury-plagued season. Monday's game marked the 21st he has missed this season. The Sixers are 7-14 without Embiid in the lineup.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 24.4 points and 7.9 rebounds this season -- below his career averages. He has missed all but 13 games due to left knee soreness, a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

The Sixers are 14-20 and in 11th place out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia lost for the third time in four games.

With Embiid out of the lineup, the 76ers turned to Guerschon Yabusele to pick up some of the offensive slack from the center position. Yabusele finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sixers were also without Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness) against the Suns. He joined Embiid, Jared McCain (torn meniscus) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) on the sidelines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.