Open Extended Reactions

The NBA trade deadline is one month away, and the buzz around the league will likely be centered on whether the Miami Heat trade Jimmy Butler amid a standoff with the six-time All-Star.

Butler won't be the only notable player linked to a possible move ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. The New Orleans Pelicans, stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, still must figure out what to do with Brandon Ingram. And the busy Brooklyn Nets could be trading away yet another key contributor in Cameron Johnson if they find a team with bigger postseason ambitions.

Whether a team makes a move or stands pat ahead of the deadline, each has at least one player that could be used in a trade to either strengthen its playoff push or take further steps in a rebuilding process. ESPN Insiders Bobby Marks (Eastern Conference) and Kevin Pelton (Western Conference) provide a team-by-team look at one player on each roster who could be traded.

Jump to a conference:

East | West