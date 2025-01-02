Open Extended Reactions

The second half of the 2024-25 NBA regular season is fast approaching, which means it's time to regrade some of the blockbuster trades and signings from the offseason.

Two Eastern Conference teams -- the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers -- entered the season with high hopes after some big moves. The Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in separate trades that shook up their roster, and the Sixers signed Paul George to form an All-Star trio with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder bolstered their depth by trading for guard Alex Caruso and then signing center Isaiah Hartenstein. Fresh off their run to the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks acquired four-time champion Klay Thompson to improve a dynamic roster around Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton graded the deals as they happened over the summer, but we're back to revisit each move's impact more than two months into the season. Following each deal's new grade, Bobby Marks and Chris Herring break down what it will take for each move to finish the season with an A.

Let's get into the regrades, starting with Towns' boost to the Knicks, early false starts in Philly, and how Dallas has used its new future Hall of Fame sharpshooter.

Jump to a grade:

Knicks deal for KAT | And Bridges

Paul George signs with Philly

Mavs get Klay in sign-and-trade

Caruso, Hartenstein to OKC

Dejounte Murray traded to Pels

Westbrook joins Jokic in Denver