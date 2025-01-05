Derrick Rose thanks Bulls fans for making him great throughout his career. (2:44)

Jan. 4, 2025 was Derrick Rose Day in Chicago, and the Bulls celebrated accordingly.

From announcing the retirement of Rose's No. 1 jersey to warmups paying homage to the former MVP, there were plenty of tributes to the Windy City native throughout the night as the Bulls took on another one of Rose's former teams, the New York Knicks.

Here are some of the top sights and sounds from Derrick Rose Day (and night) at the United Center.

Rose finds out his number will be retired

The moment Pooh learned his number is officially going in the rafters 🥹 pic.twitter.com/D8JZjXhdtG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2025

Shirts with Rose's logo for game attendees

Rose checks out the United Center's Derrick Rose experience

Pooh checking out The Derrick Rose Experience in our United Center atrium 🥹 pic.twitter.com/w0gUTNHQNg — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025

Players show love to Rose with fashion on and off the court

Dalen brought out the Adizero Rose 1.5s for Derrick Rose Night 🌹@DalenTerry | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/Z4cY3CIKTS — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025

Both teams wearing the 1.4.25 warmups ❤️ pic.twitter.com/86GghAY5fn — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025

Calipari and Noah among those in attendance

Joakim and the fam are in the house ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6wL2laMVjR — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025

Coach Cal pulled up for Derrick Rose Night. pic.twitter.com/OldfyKHjwd — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025

Plenty of Rose merchandise in the crowd

So many Pooh jerseys here tonight 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eh4tlXgYmr — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025

Benny the Bull pays homage

