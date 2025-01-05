        <
          Sights and sounds from Derrick Rose Day in Chicago

          Derrick Rose thanks Bulls fans for making him great throughout his career. (2:44)

          • J.J. Post, ESPNJan 5, 2025, 04:20 AM

          Jan. 4, 2025 was Derrick Rose Day in Chicago, and the Bulls celebrated accordingly.

          From announcing the retirement of Rose's No. 1 jersey to warmups paying homage to the former MVP, there were plenty of tributes to the Windy City native throughout the night as the Bulls took on another one of Rose's former teams, the New York Knicks.

          Here are some of the top sights and sounds from Derrick Rose Day (and night) at the United Center.

          Rose finds out his number will be retired

          Shirts with Rose's logo for game attendees

          Rose checks out the United Center's Derrick Rose experience

          Players show love to Rose with fashion on and off the court

          Calipari and Noah among those in attendance

          Plenty of Rose merchandise in the crowd

          Benny the Bull pays homage

          The people's champ