Jan. 4, 2025 was Derrick Rose Day in Chicago, and the Bulls celebrated accordingly.
From announcing the retirement of Rose's No. 1 jersey to warmups paying homage to the former MVP, there were plenty of tributes to the Windy City native throughout the night as the Bulls took on another one of Rose's former teams, the New York Knicks.
Here are some of the top sights and sounds from Derrick Rose Day (and night) at the United Center.
Rose finds out his number will be retired
The moment Pooh learned his number is officially going in the rafters 🥹 pic.twitter.com/D8JZjXhdtG— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2025
Shirts with Rose's logo for game attendees
A shirt on every chair 🌹@adidasHoops | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/dzTGiMxHAw— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2025
Rose checks out the United Center's Derrick Rose experience
Pooh checking out The Derrick Rose Experience in our United Center atrium 🥹 pic.twitter.com/w0gUTNHQNg— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025
Players show love to Rose with fashion on and off the court
Zach showing love to Pooh 💚 https://t.co/4mEa7KyoaG pic.twitter.com/OKJ8T8L6G1— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2025
Dalen brought out the Adizero Rose 1.5s for Derrick Rose Night 🌹@DalenTerry | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/Z4cY3CIKTS— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025
Both teams wearing the 1.4.25 warmups ❤️ pic.twitter.com/86GghAY5fn— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025
Calipari and Noah among those in attendance
Joakim and the fam are in the house ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6wL2laMVjR— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025
Coach Cal pulled up for Derrick Rose Night. pic.twitter.com/OldfyKHjwd— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025
Plenty of Rose merchandise in the crowd
Any Day 1 @KOT4Q fans out there? pic.twitter.com/ouSspYBgTH— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025
So many Pooh jerseys here tonight 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eh4tlXgYmr— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025
Benny the Bull pays homage
once a Bull, always🌹 pic.twitter.com/bCn4999Gvy— Benny (@bennythebull) January 5, 2025
The people's champ
"You're not only the MVP, you're the people's champ!" pic.twitter.com/VMJJLYjdKo— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025