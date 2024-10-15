Open Extended Reactions

In one of the most predictable trades in the history of football, the Jets acquired Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday morning. New York sent Las Vegas a third-round pick that can become a second-round pick based off Adams' individual production, which should be high because he is reuniting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with whom he played in Green Bay from 2014 to 2021. Over that time, according to ESPN Research, no QB-WR duo had more touchdowns than Rodgers and Adams (68).

The Jets are hoping the duo can pick up exactly where they left off, because this passing offense needs a shot in the arm. It ranks 24th in dropback success rate on the season, and with only 3.9 yards after the catch per reception, no offense is producing less after a completion. Built in the image of Rodgers, the Jets' passing attack is all about pre-snap checks, route adjustments on the fly and high degrees of precision and chemistry. But Rodgers hasn't had much time throwing to Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, and the lack of chemistry has gunked up the whole operation. Insert Adams, and that problem should be solved.

The magic of Rodgers to Adams was spectacular to watch, but also hard-earned. A second-round pick with tons of promise, Adams was not productive in his first couple of seasons in Green Bay, fighting through ankle injuries and buried on the depth chart behind Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and James Jones. Rodgers did not trust Adams with volume until his third season as a pro, and even then, they had to grow through some drops. Rodgers is famously tough on young receivers because of his high standards and intensity, as well as the hyper-specificity in how he wants his receivers to run routes.