KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two of the top wide receivers available on the trade market, Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, were dealt this week, but neither to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That's not to the dismay of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who said the Chiefs have enough talent at wide receiver to get where they want to go.

"I have extreme confidence with the guys that are on that football field,'' Mahomes said. "They've won games, they've won Super Bowls, they've made plays in big moments and Brett Veach has done a great job of bringing players in that can step up whenever their number is called.

"Every time I step on that football field, I feel like we have the best ability to win, and I think that's a credit to Brett Veach and coach [Andy] Reid bringing in guys that really get after it and put in the work to be great every single day.''

The Chiefs could still add a receiver before the trade deadline next month. They lost two of their top wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown to injury.

That leaves the Chiefs with Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Watson as their top three wideouts. Worthy, the Chiefs' first-round draft pick, has 12 catches and four touchdowns, including two rushing. Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 130 yards in the Chiefs' most recent game against the New Orleans Saints while Watson has six catches for 87 yards this season.

Mahomes called Sunday's game at the San Francisco 49ers "as big as a regular season game you could play in'' because of the recent history between the teams. The Chiefs beat the 49ers in overtime in last season's Super Bowl and in Super Bowl LIV by scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

"Whenever you have two great football teams that meet up in the Super Bowl and meet up in all these big games, there's going to be a history between that and so obviously we've been able to win those games,'' Mahomes said. "But we know how good this football team is and we have a ton of respect for them and so it's not like one play couldn't have changed all these football games and so we're going with that mindset of we've just got to make the plays whenever they count.''