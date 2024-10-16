        <
          NFL Week 7 latest buzz, predictions, questions, fantasy tips

          • Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
          • Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
          Oct 16, 2024, 10:45 AM

          Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          What does Aidan Hutchinson's fractured tibia and fibula mean for the Lions, and is there an edge rusher on the trade market who could help? What's the word on the Browns' quarterback plans and whether they could sit Deshaun Watson? What's the latest buzz coming out of this week's league meeting? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 7.

          Jump to a section:
          Watson's future | Hutchinson injury aftermath
          Intel from this week's league meetings
          Fantasy tips | Latest buzz and notes

          Is there an edge rusher on the trade market who could help the Lions, who just lost Aidan Hutchinson?