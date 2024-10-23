Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

Who could be the next wide receiver traded after last week's Davante Adams and Amari Cooper deals and Wednesday's DeAndre Hopkins swap? Who are some quarterbacks that might surprise us in being available after the season? And what's the word around the NFL on the 49ers, who have battled injuries and sit at 3-4? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 8.

Jump to a section:

WR trade targets | QB market surprises

What we're hearing on the 49ers

Fantasy tips | Latest buzz and notes

What are you hearing on the next WR to be traded?