Open Extended Reactions

This season's NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5, which is still a long way off. Let's try to get ahead with the latest buzz, names to watch and even some potential trade fits.

We're only two full weeks into the 2024 season, so the disclaimer here is that, yes, it's really early. Too early, in fact, to know for sure which teams are going to be looking to add and which teams are going to be dealing away players by the time we get to the first week of November. That makes this a speculative exercise, trying to figure out which players will end up being candidates for trades and which teams will be trying to get them.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin likes to say, "Speculation is a waste of our time," but he's speaking from the perspective of a football coach with a new game to get ready for every seven days. We're looking at this from the perspective of fans, who have the luxury of thinking about the way things could look in six or seven weeks. So here's our way-too-early look at 15 players who might end up being on the move, for one reason or another, between now and the NFL trade deadline, along with where they could end up. We'll start with players on defense.

Jump to a position:

EDGE | DT | LB | DB

QB | WR | RB

EDGE RUSHER