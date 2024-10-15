Cam Akers gives Houston the 7-3 lead as he cruises into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. (0:19)

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have acquired running back Cam Akers for the second time in 12 months, this time from the Houston Texans in an exchange of 2026 conditional draft choices, the team confirmed Tuesday.

The Vikings will send a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Texans in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round draft pick as part of the deal.

Akers started two games this season for the Texans in place of the injured Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, including one against the Vikings in Week 3. He rushed nine times for 21 yards in that game and totaled 147 yards and one touchdown on 40 carries during his time in Houston.

Akers became expendable with Mixon and Pierce both returning for the Texans.

The short-term status of Vikings starter Aaron Jones is uncertain because of a right hip injury. Ty Chandler has been Jones' backup and would start Sunday against the Detroit Lions if Jones can't play, but Akers gives the Vikings better depth than current No. 3 running back Myles Gaskin.

Akers has a long history with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, as the trio spent time together with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and 2021.

The Vikings first acquired Akers from the Rams two weeks into the 2023 season. He played in six games behind starter Alexander Mattison, rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries before tearing his left Achilles tendon in Week 9. He also tore his right Achilles tendon while with the Rams in 2021.

The Vikings tried to re-sign him prior to training camp this summer, but he chose to join the Texans instead.

"I love Cam Akers," O'Connell said last month. "Cam is a unique, special and talented person. To deal with the type of adversity he has in his young career and never once have you ever heard him feel sorry for himself. Incredibly tough player, both mentally and physically. ... I have a great relationship with him, and care about him tremendously."