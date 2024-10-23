Tyler Fulghum explain why he is taking the Rams plus the points in their Thursday night matchup with the Vikings. (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp says he is aware his name has been mentioned in trade rumors before the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline, but is focused on "being the best L.A. Ram" that he can be.

When asked whether the Rams have spoken to him or his representatives about the possibility of trading him, Kupp said, "Nothing really. No. It is that time of year. There's going to be rumors and things that go around. I let that stuff, as much as I can, be in the background."

"I'm aware of it, but at the end of the day, I mean, I'm going to be where my feet are," Kupp said. "That's all I know. I have a job to do here. And I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can. And for seven and a half years I've been an L.A. Ram and I've taken that approach every single day.

"And whatever happens outside of that, I've got to control what I can control. And right now that means being the best L.A. Ram that I can be."

Kupp has not played since Week 2, when he sprained his ankle in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. In two games before his injury, he had 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Kupp was estimated to be a full participant in practice Tuesday, which was a walkthrough because it is a short week. He was expected to play Thursday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kupp, who was not put on injured reserve, returned to practice last week and was listed as questionable to play in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran receiver said he prepared as if he were going to play Sunday -- including his pregame workout at SoFi Stadium -- before being told he was going to be inactive.

"There's always a belief, always a belief that there's going to be a chance," Kupp said Tuesday. "So that was kind of my mindset with that."

Kupp said he wasn't sure what his workload would be against the Vikings in his return, but that it was ultimately up to the coaches and the training staff to decide.

"I don't like coming off the field," Kupp said. "I would love to be able to play as much as I possibly could, and that's going to be my mindset. ... And we've got some guys that have played some really good football the last couple of weeks too, and figuring out what the best grouping is, what the best group of guys, how you want to get those guys on, off the field, whatever it takes to get the L.A. Rams a 'W' is ultimately what we want to do."

Kupp, who sat out four games on injured reserve last season because of a hamstring injury, said he felt "confident" in his return.

"Being able to have a full offseason this year and being able to build that up and put the work in to set yourself up to go do something this year," he said, "I feel real confident about being able to come back now knowing that I have that base and be able to play really good football."