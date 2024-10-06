Pat McAfee and crew try to figure out the meaning of Davante Adams posting an Edgar Allan Poe picture on Instagram. (1:23)

Trade talks involving Davante Adams are expected to intensify next week as the Las Vegas Raiders star's hamstring heals and as more teams weigh what they are willing to offer for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, league sources told ESPN.

Talks are not thought to be as far along as some have intimated, according to sources, but that partly has to do with Adams' health, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that could potentially sideline him through Week 6, according to league sources.

Potential acquiring teams also are hesitant to make firm offers knowing that the Raiders could use those offers to establish a market for Adams. That market therefore has not warmed up as much as it will in the future, with the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline looming.

The Raiders have let interested teams know that team owner Mark Davis will not accept anything less than a second-round draft pick in return for Adams, along with additional compensation that could be in the form of a draft pick or a player, according to league sources.

The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are considered the two favorites to land Adams, but they are hardly the only teams interested in the three-time All Pro. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens also are monitoring Adams situation and could get into the mix, according to sources.

Adams posted a picture of the poet Edgar Allen Poe on social media Friday, leading to speculation that the situation with the Ravens was gaining steam. But according to sources, the Raiders and Ravens haven't had any contact since early last week.

For the time being, Adams seems to be most intrigued with the Jets and Saints.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been recruiting Adams to come to New York, and the wide receiver is interested in reuniting with his former Green Bay Packers teammate.

While the Raiders are adamant about acquiring a second-round pick for Adams, the Jets are slated to have two third-round picks and two sixth-round picks in 2025. The Jets also have wide receiver Mike Williams, who was drafted in 2017 by Raiders general manager Tom Telesco while Telesco was the Los Angeles Chargers GM and eventually received a contract extension during their time together in L.A.

The Jets have over $17.1 million in salary cap space, but they also have the unresolved pending situation with holdout pass rusher Haason Reddick

Adams also has an interest in joining forces again with Saints quarterback Derek Carr, whom he played with in Las Vegas and at Fresno State. Carr spoke openly this week about how much he, or any quarterback, would like to play with Adams.

The Saints have been masters at manipulating the salary cap and would have to make more magic, as they are about $4.6 million under the cap. A potential trade with the Saints could mean that the Raiders would pay some of Adams' salary this season, but Las Vegas also has told teams that it doesn't want to do that, according to sources.

Adams' salary for this season is $17.5 million, with $13.5 million still owed through the end of the season. And while he is under contract for 2025 and 2026, his annual salary jumps to $36.25 million for each of those seasons.

With such a hefty price tag, a trade partner would likely have to get Adams to agree to a restructured contract.

Adams was acquired by the Raiders in a blockbuster trade with the Packers for first- and second-round picks in March 2022. Adams agreed to the Raiders trade partly to reunite with Carr but ended up playing only one year with him in Las Vegas, as Carr was released by the Raiders after the 2022 campaign.

Adams played the first eight seasons of his NFL career with Rodgers in Green Bay, during which time the wideout was selected to five Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. Adams also was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro in his only season with Carr in Las Vegas.