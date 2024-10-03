Stephen A. Smith explains how making a move for Davante Adams could affect the play of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. (2:36)

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr said he would love the chance to play with former teammate Davante Adams again if the opportunity presented itself.

Adams is currently under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders through the 2026 season but has asked to be traded. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday that Adams would like to play with a quarterback he knows, which includes Carr and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Raiders have informed other teams they would "consider" trading Adams for a package that would include a second-round draft pick and additional compensation, league sources told Schefter on Tuesday.

"I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that," Carr said Thursday. "I don't know if I can get in trouble for saying that. I just think everyone kind of knows that ... I think everyone would love to play with Tay. I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers."

Saints quarterback Derek Carr says he would welcome the chance to play again with wide receiver Davante Adams, his teammate with the Raiders in 2022 and in college at Fresno State. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

Adams played with Rodgers from 2014 to 2021 after being selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2014 draft. He was reunited with Carr, his college quarterback at Fresno State, after he was traded to the Raiders before the 2022 season.

They have played only one season together in the NFL, with Carr getting released in 2023, but Carr said he considers Adams one of his "best friends." Carr said that their families still vacation together and that their lone NFL season together was a lot of fun.

"He did have 1,500 yards. I think I threw him, like, 12 touchdowns," Carr said. "We didn't win as many games as we thought, but it wasn't all bad. We had fun doing it, that's for sure.

"I think it was like the second-best year of his career [with me]. The narrative that it didn't work out is correct because we didn't win as many games. But when it comes to getting him the ball and him scoring a lot of touchdowns, I think it went pretty good."

Carr said he and Adams talk often and have spoken this week but have not discussed any trade rumors.

"Business stuff, we don't even talk about it. That stuff is so beyond our control sometimes, and I'm so focused here," Carr said.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said he liked the team's current group of receivers when asked about the possibility of adding a receiver to a group that includes Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

"I think we've got some good young players that I feel really good about, and I think they're taking a step up," Allen said. "I thought both Chris and Shaheed did some good things in the game the other day against Atlanta. I like our receivers. I like our team. If there's ever an opportunity that we feel like makes sense to help our team, we're going to try to help our team. But I like our receiver room."