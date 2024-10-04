Ryan Clark dives deeper into how the Broncos will play "lights-out" against the Raiders. (0:29)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Seven Las Vegas Raiders players have been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos, including receiver Davante Adams and running back Zamir White, but three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby is questionable to play.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, is dealing with a hamstring injury and is away from the team while awaiting a trade. White suffered a groin injury in practice Wednesday and has not practiced since.

Crosby, who practiced Friday for the first time in nearly two weeks, was limited in practice. He suffered a left high ankle sprain on the second-to-last play of a Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens and was severely hampered a week later in Las Vegas' stunning loss to the Carolina Panthers. He sat out last week's home win against the Cleveland Browns with the injury, the first time in his six-year career he missed a game.

"With the injuries, it's Week 5 in the National Football League," Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. "Just like everybody else, we're battling, and we'll see come Sunday who's ready to go."

Injuries have plagued the Raiders of late. In addition to Adams and White, the Raiders will also be without starting right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (ankle/knee), linebacker Luke Masterson (knee) and tight end Michael Mayer, who will miss his second straight game for personal reasons after leaving the team late last week.

Safety Trey Taylor and cornerback Decamerion Richardson are also out Sunday.

Pierce said rookie Tommy Eichenberg will start at linebacker with Masterson out and Divine Deablo (oblique) questionable.

Starting right guard Dylan Parham (Achilles) is questionable to play after practicing limited Friday as well.

Crosby, who was not available in the Raiders' locker room this week, leads Las Vegas with 3.0 sacks.

White leads the Raiders with 152 rushing yards but is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. Alexander Mattison will start at running back. He has rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.