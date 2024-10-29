Stephen A. Smith explains why the Vikings' poor play, not missed face mask call on final drive, led to their loss. (1:32)

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars hae agreed to terms on a trade for left tackle Cam Robinson, adding a potential replacement for injured incumbent Christian Darrisaw.

The trade is pending Robinson passing a physical.

In addition to Robinson, the Vikings will receive a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick that can go away based on playing time, while the Jaguars will receive a conditional 2026 fifth-round selection that can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time.

Robinson, 29, is in the final year of a contract that pays him $16.25 million this season. The Jaguars will pay a portion of the remainder of Robinson's salary, sources said.

Darrisaw suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. He signed a four-year contract extension in August, and he is expected to return to full health next season.

That makes Robinson a likely short-term addition for the remainder of a season in which the Vikings have gotten off to a surprising 5-2 start.

Veteran backup David Quessenberry replaced Darrisaw against the Rams, but Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said afterward the team would consider multiple options for the position over the final 10 games.

Another option was believed to be moving left guard Blake Brandel to left tackle, with veteran Dalton Risner filling in at left guard. Brandel last played left tackle in 2022, and when asked about the possibility Monday, he said: "We're still figuring everything out."

Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said the Vikings would be guided by getting their best five offensive linemen on the field.

Robinson started the Jaguars' first seven games but was benched for fourth-year player Walker Little on Sunday against Green Bay. That was the first time in Robinson's career he had been active for a game and not played.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday it was undecided if Little would be the starter going forward.

Robinson, who has a career pass block win rate of 81.7%, played in nine games in 2023, missing the first four while suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He missed four other games while on injured reserve with a knee injury.

That was the third consecutive season in which Robinson missed games because of injury. He has played just one full season (2020) since the Jaguars drafted him 34th in 2017 and has missed 32 games in his career because of injury, suspension or benching.

It was not immediately clear whether Robinson could be ready in time to play in the Vikings' next game Sunday night against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

Darrisaw, 25, has been the Vikings' starting left tackle since they made him the No. 23 pick of the 2021 draft. He has battled a series of injuries but performed well enough to merit the new contract, which is worth up to $113 million.

The injury occurred while Darrisaw was blocking with 35 seconds remaining in the first half Thursday. Rams safety Jaylen McCollough fell into the side of his left knee, and team medical officials helped Darrisaw walk directly to the locker room as the Vikings finished out the half.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.