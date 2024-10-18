Stephen A. Smith explains why the Jets getting Davante Adams is a bigger deal than the Bills getting Amari Cooper. (2:40)

NEW YORK JETS quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in his car, navigating postgame traffic outside MetLife Stadium, when his cell phone rang. It was 12:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, about an hour after an exasperating 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His caller ID said it was Davante Adams. Rodgers didn't answer.

Rodgers and Adams connected 615 times over eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, becoming one of the most prolific quarterback-wide receiver tandems in NFL history, but Rodgers didn't want to hook up on this particular occasion.

He was in a foul mood and his 40-year-old body was aching after the Jets' third straight loss, culminating a tumultuous week. Coach Robert Saleh had been fired, and the popular narrative was that Rodgers had nudged him out. He wanted to stew in solitude -- until Adams called again, closer to 1 a.m. This time, Rodgers picked up.

Adams was in Las Vegas, getting ready to board a red eye to New Jersey. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jets had agreed to the parameters of a blockbuster trade, one that had been rumored for months. This was big news -- still unreported by the media -- but Adams purposely buried the lead.

"We actually talked about the game for a good amount of time before I said anything about being on the way," Adams said.

When Rodgers was done venting about the game, Adams dropped the news.

"He said he was getting on a plane, and I just kind of -- my heart dropped," Rodgers said. "I was like, 'To where?'"

The Jets weren't the only team interested in Adams, who had requested a trade after two-plus seasons with the Raiders. The New Orleans Saints were also linked to Adams, as were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bills.

Rodgers was relieved -- and thrilled -- to learn his good friend was on his way to the Jets.

While the Raiders offloaded a player who no longer wanted to be in Las Vegas, Jets general manager Joe Douglas completed a yearlong effort to get his playmaker, make his franchise quarterback happy and inject hope into a fading season.

For Rodgers, it was a nice nightcap to a rough evening.

"It definitely put him in a much better mood," Adams said.

New York Jets receiver Davante Adams speaks to the media after being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jets earlier this week. Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

TEN DAYS BEFORE trading Adams, the Raiders had seemingly moved on from the three-time first-team All-Pro receiver.

The night before their Week 5 game at the Denver Broncos, coach Antonio Pierce stood in front of his team in a hotel boardroom. He gave a rousing speech, highlighting the need to lean on each other and promoting a next-man-up philosophy.

He played a sizzle reel of highlights from Las Vegas' eight-game winning streak against the archrival Broncos, according to multiple team sources. Former Raiders like quarterback Derek Carr, running back Josh Jacobs and cornerback Amik Robertson flashed across the screen, as did current guys like face of the franchise and three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby and receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Missing from the show?

Adams, who once had a 35-yard walk-off TD in the Mile High City.

From the team's perspective, Adams had already checked out. The hamstring injury that he suffered at practice Sept. 26 had healed sufficiently that he looked good enough in workouts to have played at Denver, a team source said.

From Adams' perspective, it was the Raiders who let him down, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

After all, Adams acknowledged that he and his former college teammate Carr had "low-key" engineered the March 2022 trade from Green Bay to Las Vegas to reunite. But Carr was benched with two games to go in the 2022 season and subsequently released by the Raiders when he declined to waive his no-trade clause.

Adams seemed all-in with Carr's replacement, Jarrett Stidham, but Stidham left in free agency in March 2023. The then-Raiders braintrust of GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniel had their sights set on trading up to No. 1 to select Alabama's Bryce Young, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said. Ultimately they stood pat and signed an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency. Garoppolo would need surgery on his left foot and miss significant time in the offseason. Adams did not seem pleased, saying he did not see "eye-to-eye" with the Raiders front office.

In early October 2023, Adams told ESPN he "didn't really have any expectations" upon joining the Raiders, who were 1-3 at the time.

"But it's not what I wanted, for sure," Adams said. "Obviously, I wanted to come here and have a big impact, continue to play at a high level and win games. And a lot of those things have happened -- just not the winning part.

"It's a gamble sometimes. You never really know."

The Raiders fired McDaniel midway through the 2023 season and finished 8-9.

The first sign of trouble this year was when Adams skipped voluntary OTAs, despite the Raiders installing a new offense under incoming offensive coordinator Luke Getsy (Adams had endorsed the hiring because they had worked together in Green Bay) and bringing in new quarterback Gardner Minshew. Adams posted a video on social media of him washing his car while his teammates were practicing.

Then came the public airing of Adams' sideline rants on the Netflix series "Receiver," which chronicled his 2023 season, including ripping Garoppolo when he missed him on a deep ball and complaining after a few big hits, saying, "I got to get the f--- out of here before I lose my f---ing life. I ain't never been hit this many f---ing times in my career. Every game, I get f---ed up."

Davante Adams called Aaron Rodgers just after midnight on Tuesday to let him know that he would be joining him on the New York Jets. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Adams' declaration that he "signed off" on the midseason switch from Garoppolo to Aidan O'Connell on "Receiver" raised eyebrows among staffers and in the locker room. Not so much because he said and did those things, but because Adams, as a willing participant on the show with some creative control, allowed them to air. A source with direct knowledge of the situation said there was more critical footage of Adams venting about the team that Adams had to be talked out of allowing to air.

"I watched pieces of it, but there's nothing to talk about," Pierce said at the start of training camp. "Davante signed up for the show, there were things said and shown, and it is what it is. You can't erase it."

Pierce wanted Adams to be more of a vocal leader this season, according to team sources. Adams, those sources said, believed he had a voice in personnel matters and was all-in on the Raiders trading up to draft a top-tier QB like Jayden Daniels, or acquiring a more accomplished veteran like Justin Fields. But when the Raiders settled on Minshew and a returning O'Connell, frustration grew for Adams, team sources said.

Adams left training camp for two weeks for the birth of his son. He also did not play in the preseason because of soreness from an "awkward movement" in practice after Pierce said all healthy starters would play in the preseason finale.

In less than a calendar year, Adams went from saying he would "run through a wall for that man" upon Pierce's promotion from linebackers coach to interim coach Nov. 1, to believing the situation was untenable.

And while Adams left a trail of clues, the Raiders were stunned when Adams, the morning after the Week 4 Browns victory, asked Pierce to talk. Adams dropped a bombshell -- he wanted out. According to a source with direct knowledge, Pierce assumed when Adams came to his office, he was going to tell him the hamstring was good to go for a winnable AFC West divisional game at Denver.

Instead, Adams gave Raiders general manager Tom Telesco a list of teams he'd prefer to join. The Jets were Adams' Plan A, he said on the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams."

The Raiders were shocked not so much by the request, but by the timing of it, several team sources said.

"It wasn't rash at all, but it was something that hit me, and it was something that had been on my heart for a while honestly," Adams said on the show. "And it was something that, given I basically did everything that I could to try to make it work in Vegas because I loved that city, I loved putting on that uniform, I mean, everything about it, that stadium, those fans, everything about it was amazing other than the part that I just didn't feel like I was able to maximize what I could do."

Now, he'll play football for the Jets. And the Raiders can turn the proverbial page.

"It's like a period on a weird situation," Meyers said. "Instead of a comma or a dot, dot, dot. Whatever you call that."

An ellipsis?

"There we go, man," Meyers said with a laugh. "But yeah, at least now we know what we're working with. Hopefully, everybody's happy and we can just make plays with what we've got."