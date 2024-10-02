Nick Saban shares his thoughts with Pat McAfee on Bryce Young's early struggles in the NFL, dealing with injury and getting benched as a No. 1 draft pick. (1:32)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has come up in trade speculation as a potential fit for teams like the Chiefs, but Carolina coach Dave Canales doesn't "see that happening."

"My job is to do the best thing, to put the best 11 guys out there," Canales said Wednesday. "We love the guys that are developing in the progression that we have, so I don't see that happening."

The Panthers traded cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round draft pick to the Steelers in March for Diontae Johnson and a seventh-round pick.

Diontae Johnson is in the last year of a two-year, $36,710,000 deal he signed while in Pittsburgh, fueling speculation that Carolina (1-3) would trade the 28-year-old before the Nov. 5 trade deadline for value instead of risking losing him in free agency.

But Johnson appears happy in Carolina, and a league source close to the situation told ESPN that Johnson ideally would like to get an extension with the Panthers.

The Panthers, who were tight under the salary cap in 2024 but are estimated to have more than $41 million in room next year, likely would wait until later in the season to make such a deal.

"I can't control some of the stuff they put out there," Johnson said of the current trade speculation. "I can only come in and continue to be the player that I've been here. I'm not really worried about it. Whatever happens, happens.

"But I'm locked on the Panthers now."

Johnson leads the Panthers with 20 catches on 39 targets, and has had 15 catches on 27 targets the past two games since Bryce Young was benched after Week 2 and Andy Dalton became the starting quarterback.

"We have a starting point, and it starts with Diontae Johnson and trying to figure out ways to formation him, to give him good looks that way," Canales said.

Johnson missed Wednesday's practice with soreness in his ankle, but Canales said he "absolutely" expects his star receiver to play Sunday at Chicago.