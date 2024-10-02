        <
          NFL Week 5 latest buzz, predictions, questions, fantasy tips

          • Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
          • Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
          Oct 2, 2024, 10:35 AM

          Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          Which teams need to start thinking about making trade deadline moves? What's going on with Davante Adams and his potential trade candidacy? Who have been the most -- and least -- impactful offseason additions so far? And which players could see their roles expand over the next month? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 5.

          Jump to:
          Teams seeking trades | Adams update
          Best offseason adds | Worst offseason adds
          Players with expanding roles
          Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          Which team most needs to get active in the trade market, and who could fit well?