After an exhaustive search for their new coach -- 16 candidates were interviewed over one month -- the New York Jets selected Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

It's a homecoming for Glenn, who was a 1994 first-round pick and starred for eight seasons at cornerback in New York.

Glenn is charged with rescuing one of the NFL's most downtrodden franchises. The Jets haven't made the playoffs in 14 years, the longest active drought in major North American sports.

In his first three games as a rookie cornerback, Glenn faced Jim Kelly, John Elway and Dan Marino -- all Hall of Famers. His new challenge as coach will be tougher than that.

The Jets still haven't filled their general manager vacancy. They came into Wednesday having interviewed 15 candidates and appeared to be targeting Washington Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark, who worked with Glenn in Detroit, but they will continue to conduct interviews, according to a team source. The Lions' stunning loss in the divisional round of the playoffs last weekend, which made Glenn available to be hired, expedited the timeline, and the Jets couldn't wait on one of the most-coveted candidates in this hiring cycle.

Taking a closer look, NFL Nation reporters Rich Cimini and Eric Woodyard answer five big questions about Glenn's hiring, including what comes next. National reporter Dan Graziano dishes on what he's hearing about the hire, and draft analyst Jordan Reid spins it forward to the draft. Finally, analyst Ben Solak grades the hire.

What kind of coach are the Jets getting?

Lions players have repeatedly -- and enthusiastically -- endorsed Glenn's case to become an NFL head coach, citing the former Pro Bowl cornerback's natural leadership ability that they say resonates with players. Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who has been with Glenn since 2021, described him as a "passionate and fiery guy" who wants to see players succeed at all times.

"He'll give you his insight on exactly what he's thinking in this situation -- and he played, too," Melifonwu said. "So I think it's more respect because he's been in that position."

Through the 2024 season, Glenn also displayed an ability to adjust on the fly schematically. Detroit played with a league-high 16 defensive players on the injured reserve list in December, and Glenn's unit still helped the team finish with a franchise-best 15 wins and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. -- Woodyard

The New York Jets drafted Aaron Glenn with the 12th pick in 1994. It was reported Wednesday that Glenn will be their next head coach. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Who will Glenn hire as his offensive coordinator?

It seems like we ask this question every time the Jets hire a new coach. Except for Adam Gase (2019-20), they've employed a defensive-minded head coach since 1997, increasing the importance of the OC. They usually don't get it right, evidenced by the fact that they've had 10 different playcallers over the past 14 seasons. It's no wonder that, over that span, they rank 32nd in scoring.

The name to watch, a league source said, is Los Angeles Rams passing-game coordinator Nick Caley, who last year reportedly turned down a lucrative offer to be the New England Patriots' OC. If Glenn takes someone from the Lions' staff, the most obvious candidates are quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell and offensive line coach Hank Fraley. Another option is New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

This is the downside to hiring a defensive-minded head coach. Even if Glenn hits a home run with his choice, he runs the risk of losing his guy to a head-coaching job, which makes it hard to create scheme stability. That's why it's important to create a succession plan. -- Cimini

Does Glenn want Aaron Rodgers to be his quarterback?

We also could pose the question, does Rodgers want Glenn? It's a two-way decision. Rodgers, 41, must first decide if he wants to play at all. If he's open to a return, the two sides need to sit down and figure out if this can be a fruitful marriage.

Unlike the previous regime, which included a familiar face (former coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) and catered to his every whim, Rodgers has no previous ties to Glenn. He'd be playing for someone whom he doesn't have links to and would potentially be learning a new playbook, which can be loathsome for older players. In other words, his comfort zone would be gone.

Glenn was a Saints assistant for Drew Brees' final season (2020), so he knows what it's like to be around an aging legend. But that experience was vastly different from this situation because Brees was a New Orleans pillar, tight with coach Sean Payton and entrenched in the system.

Glenn still considered Rodgers an "elite" quarterback at the time of his trade to the Jets, a source said; it's unclear how he feels now. This is a tough decision for Glenn and his new GM. They will be hard-pressed to find a better quarterback in the offseason market. On the flip side, it might be tricky to create a team-first culture with Rodgers (and everything that comes with him) in the building. -- Cimini

How can Glenn fix the defense?

The Jets finished 23rd in defensive EPA, down from third in 2023, but they still have some building blocks in cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, edge rushers Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson, and linebacker Quincy Williams. Glenn, who worked wonders with an injury-plagued Detroit defense, should be able to flip this in a hurry.

Schematically, Glenn will bring a different approach than their 2024 coaches (Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich) on defense. Instead of rushing four and playing zone coverage, Glenn will blitz a lot and employ man-to-man. His Detroit defense had the second-highest blitz rate. Finding another lockdown corner to pair with Gardner becomes paramount; Michigan's Will Johnson will be a consideration with the No. 7 pick.

Glenn can bring along some reinforcements from Detroit, whose free agents include cornerback Carlton Davis and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. One concern: In four seasons under Glenn, the Lions posted the sixth-highest number of defensive penalties. -- Cimini

Can Glenn defeat the 'same old Jets' culture that has plagued the franchise for decades?

Every coach since Bill Parcells (1997-99) has been swallowed up by the negativity and dysfunction that invariably rear their ugly heads. This is a massive job, and it requires a unique leader to combat the external and internal forces that have weighed down the franchise. It's a little different for the GM because he's out of the day-to-day spotlight.

Glenn, whose mentor is Parcells (they talk often), is a charismatic coach with a feisty side to his personality. Friends say he will hold people accountable, something that was lacking under the previous regime. That he played for the Jets (1994-2001) might mean a longer honeymoon than his predecessors. He's the first former Jet in nearly 50 years to be their head coach.

In the end, he'll need a strong hand and thick skin to overturn years of losing. And a good quarterback would help. -- Cimini

What are you hearing around the league on the hire?

Outside of Ben Johnson and maybe Mike Vrabel, Glenn was the candidate most people around the league seemed confident would land a head coaching job this cycle. "Overdue" is a word I heard more than once, and there's a great deal of confidence among people who've worked with Glenn that he'll be a good head coach. He's a defensive coordinator, but I've heard multiple stories about interactions he has had with offensive players -- wide receivers in particular -- aimed at helping them with their technique and strategies for attacking opposing defenses.

Glenn is viewed as a strong motivator and leader -- the type of coach who can figure out what will drive a player to perform and tailor his message to that. "His experience as a player gives him instant credibility in the room," one team executive told me. "But he's not a just-one-of-the-guys type. When he's in the room, you know who's in charge."

Outsiders will be watching to see what kind of staff Glenn puts together and in particular what he plans to do for the offense, which at the moment doesn't have a clear answer at quarterback. Solving the long-term QB issue will go a long way toward determining Glenn's success. But assuming the Jets get that figured out (big assumption, I know), Glenn is seen as a strong leader and a strong head coaching prospect who has earned his shot. -- Graziano

Could Glenn find a quarterback at No. 7 if the Jets make a change?

Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are the two top quarterback options in the draft, but they will likely be long gone by No. 7, as there are multiple QB-needy teams slotted ahead of the Jets. There aren't any additional first-round locks right now -- and certainly no other QBs trending toward top-10 picks. The next two passers in my rankings are QB3 Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and QB4 Jalen Milroe (Alabama). But both are third-round guys and aren't real options at No. 7 if New York chooses to address the QB spot.

The Jets need depth along the defensive front, so adding a pass rusher could be an option. Georgia edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker both fit here. They have explosive traits and could generate pressure for the Jets' defense right away. -- Reid

How would you grade this hire?

B-plus. The next stop on the Jets' eternal coaching carousel is an exciting one. Glenn played for the Jets for eight seasons and worked in their personnel department for another two; now, he comes from Detroit, where he participated in one of the most incredible and effective franchise turnarounds in recent NFL history. The Jets, much like those Lions that Glenn inherited, are a long-term project: They have no future at quarterback, and they have a culture mired in losing and only a few young players as tentpoles of the current roster.

But Glenn is an excellent culture-setter with a willingness to adjust his defensive approach to fit his personnel. The only big outstanding question on this hire: Who will call the offense? -- Solak