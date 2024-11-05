Open Extended Reactions

I have a confession, and I don't care who hears it: I love the NFL trade deadline.

I love the gossip. I love hearing which teams called which other teams for whom. I like reacting to trades before I know anything about compensation or salary ramifications. I love quote-tweeting Adam Schefter with "Super Bowl," which I didn't even get to do this year because nobody did anything that cool Tuesday.

Overall, the biggest trade dominoes fell weeks ago. Davante Adams became a Jet and Amari Cooper became a Bill on Oct. 15; DeAndre Hopkins became a Chief on Oct. 25. Early and active wide receiver movement is the most unique characteristic of this trade deadline, and while I'm always hesitant to react to small samples, I wouldn't be surprised if it's a sign of things to come.

The biggest splash Tuesday was made by the Commanders, who acquired Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore just one deadline after they traded away two quality edge rushers in Montez Sweat and Chase Young. That's how fast things can change in the NFL: from directionless team unloading players in 2023 to Super Bowl hopefuls in 2024. All thanks to the magic of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

I have eight winners or losers for the 2024 trade deadline as the dust settles from all the deals made:

Jump to a section:

Biggest winners | Biggest losers

WINNERS

The Kansas City Chiefs