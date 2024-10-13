Open Extended Reactions

In a fluid and unpredictable situation that seems to change weekly, Davante Adams could wind up staying with the Las Vegas Raiders rather than being traded, league sources told ESPN.

Adams has received interest from other teams, but as one source told ESPN, it is not "phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook interest" for the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

That lack of high-level interest has more to do with the Raiders' asking price -- a second-round draft pick and additional compensation -- along with the fact Las Vegas has said it doesn't want to pay any of the money left on Adams' contract.

The Raiders also have been adamant they won't simply trade Adams for the sake of trading him; they are content to hold onto the three-time All-Pro if their conditions are not satisfied.

The Raiders have been and will continue talking to the New York Jets, and sources told ESPN they also are expected to talk Saturday with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in Las Vegas for Sunday's game. Other teams such as the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints have also checked in on Adams' availability.

Another factor as to why Adams might not necessarily be moved -- and sources insisted it should not be discounted or overlooked -- is that he is a big supporter of Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who was named the new starter this week.

During the Raiders' final four games last season, O'Connell threw eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. Las Vegas still signed Gardner Minshew last offseason and named him the starting quarterback, a move for which Adams had comfort.

But Adams is a big believer in O'Connell and privately has called him one of the best quarterbacks with whom he has played, according to sources. Playing with O'Connell is said to be appealing to Adams, who will sit out his third straight game Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that Adams was getting close to returning from the hamstring injury, adding that "he's still a Raider. When he's healthy and he can play, we'll play him." Adams last played for the Raiders in a Week 3 home loss to the Carolina Panthers and has not spoken to local reporters since Sept. 25.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.