FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers for a 2025 fourth-round pick before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Mingo, a second-round pick in 2023 out of Mississippi, has 12 receptions for 121 yards this season. He has one catch in the past four games and has only two games in his career with more than four catches.

In Carolina, Mingo was behind 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, undrafted rookie Jalen Coker and 2017 seventh-round pick David Moore, despite the hamstring injury sustained by Adam Thielen and the trade of Diontae Johnson.

Fewest yards per target, since 2023 Since he entered the NFL in 2023, new Cowboys receiver Jonathan Mingo has averaged 4.9 yards per target. That's tied for the lowest mark by any WR with at least 50 targets in that time. Player Yards per target Jonathan Mingo 4.9 Zay Jones 4.9 Allen Robinson 5.4 -- ESPN Research

Getting a fourth-round pick for Mingo after sending the Baltimore Ravens a 2025 sixth-round pick and Johnson to Baltimore for a 2025 fifth-rounder last week had to feel like a win for Carolina general manager Dan Morgan, who is trying to rebuild the 2-7 Panthers who appear headed for a seventh straight losing season.

After Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons that dropped Dallas to 3-5, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the team has "some things in the mill" for a trade but does not expect a blockbuster deal.

While not mentioning Mingo by name, Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that the receiver the Cowboys would acquire was somebody they felt highly about during the draft process.

In 2018, the Cowboys traded a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper and saw their season turn around, finishing 10-6, winning the NFC East and a playoff game.

This trade is not that, but it gives the Cowboys depth at a position this year and for the future with Mingo under contract for two more seasons.

All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, but Mike McCarthy was hopeful he would be able to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandin Cooks is eligible to begin practicing this week, but he is expected to continue his rehab from knee surgery.

While Jalen Tolbert (30 catches, 353 yards, three touchdowns) has been productive, the Cowboys' Nos. 4-6 receivers have combined for 25 catches and one touchdown.

ESPN's David Newton contributed to this report.