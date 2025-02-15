Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers released outside linebacker Preston Smith on Friday, a move that saves them more than $13 million in 2025 cap space.

The Steelers acquired Smith, 33, for edge rushing depth at the trade deadline in November. They sent a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in return.

Smith, though, was inactive in two of the Steelers' final three games, including their playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith recorded 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 13 combined tackles in eight games overall for Pittsburgh.

A 2015 second-round pick by Washington, Smith hits the open market prior to free agency as a 10-year veteran with 70.5 career sacks in stints with Washington, Green Bay and Pittsburgh.