Matthew Stafford's late touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson gives the Rams a 34-31 win over the Panthers. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

X-rays on the finger of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford came back negative Sunday.

Stafford underwent additional testing a day after a finger on his right (throwing) hand bent backward during the Rams' 34-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC wild-card round Saturday. He hurt it after hitting the arm of a Panthers defender while attempting a pass late in the first half.

The MVP candidate said he was able to finish the game in part because of "adrenaline."

"It wasn't pleasant," he said Saturday. "It wasn't great. We'll see what it is."

Stafford went 24-of-42 for 304 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, helping the Rams (13-5) advance to the NFC divisional round.