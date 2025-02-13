Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Now it's official: The Aaron Rodgers era with the New York Jets is over.

Nearly two years after welcoming him with a large-scale news conference, the Jets said goodbye to Rodgers on Thursday with a news release that included statements of gratitude from team officials.

The Jets didn't give a reason for the decision, saying only they met last week with Rodgers and "shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a joint statement.

"It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures," they said. "We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

Aaron Rodgers, last season with Jets Aaron Rodgers finished 25th in Total QBR last season (48.2), the second-worst mark of his career, only behind the last time he started multiple games -- 2022. He also averaged career lows in yards per attempt and yards per dropback. Rank Total QBR 48.2 25th Yards per attempt 6.7<< 28th Yards per dropback 5.8<< 27th >>Career lows -- ESPN Research

There was no statement from Rodgers in the news release.

Rodgers, 41, flew from California to New Jersey last week for a face-to-face meeting with Glenn and Mougey, both of whom were introduced at a Jan. 27 news conference. Glenn was noncommittal on Rodgers' status in the news conference, reinforcing the belief that the new regime was going to part with Rodgers, who has one year left on his contract.

On Sunday, Fox Sports reported that Rodgers had been informed of his ouster. The Jets declined to comment at the time.

Owner Woody Johnson thanked Rodgers for his two seasons in New York, saying in a statement, "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.

"From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

Rodgers' tenure produced little on-field success. He won only six of his 18 starts, and the Jets sputtered to a 5-12 record in 2024. Coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas, who were instrumental in luring Rodgers to the Jets in 2023, were fired during the season.

The Jets are likely to release Rodgers with a post-June 1 designation. To do that, they must carry him on the roster until March 12, the start of the league year. At that point, they can release him, which will allow them to split the remaining cap charges ($49 million) over two years -- $14 million in 2025, $35 million in 2026.

In this scenario, his current cap number ($23.5 million) will be on their books until June 2 and then it drops to $14 million -- a net savings of $9.5 million. In the meantime, he will be free to sign elsewhere on March 13. He doesn't have to wait until then to speak with teams; he can do so immediately.

The other option would've been to release him immediately, but that would've meant absorbing the $49 million this year. The same accounting applies to a trade, which seems unlikely.

It's unclear if Rodgers will continue his legendary career. He said at the end of the season that he needed some time to decide on whether to play a 21st season.

His departure leaves a gaping hole at quarterback. Still under contract are veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, 35, and 2024 fifth-round draft pick Jordan Travis, who sat out last season as he recovered from a gruesome leg injury at Florida State.

The Jets are expected to pursue a veteran, either in trade or in free agency. Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields are possible options as the Jets look to rebuild the position.

The trade for Rodgers in April 2023 will be remembered as one of the most disappointing moves in franchise history. His first season ended quickly, as he tore his left Achilles on the fourth snap of the first game. He started every game in 2024, but the Jets, who began the year with Super Bowl aspirations, were a nonfactor most of the season.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, both third on the Jets' single-season list, but it was an uneven performance. He finished 25th in Total QBR, 30th in completion percentage and 28th in yards per attempt among qualified passers. The Jets finished 3-7 in one-score games, with Rodgers failing in a few of them to pull out wins on his final possession.

The four-time MVP endeared himself to the organization in 2023, when he took a voluntary $35 million pay cut to help provide cap relief. His teammates voted him the most inspirational player in 2023, when he tried to return from Achilles surgery late in the season. Ultimately, his comeback bid came up short.

Rodgers sparked controversy off the field, most notably when he skipped a mandatory minicamp in June 2024 to vacation in Egypt. It was deemed an unexcused absence, and he was fined approximately $100,000 by the team.