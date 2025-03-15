Cam Ward pitches why teams should be looking to select him as the first quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. (0:27)

NASHVILLE -- One by one, the free agent quarterbacks flew off the list of options.

Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks. Justin Fields to the New York Jets. Zach Wilson to the Miami Dolphins. Mac Jones to the San Francisco 49ers.

With Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson sitting at the top of the list of available free agent quarterbacks, the Tennessee Titans finally made their move.

They signed former 49ers backup Brandon Allen on Friday to a one-year, $1.4 million deal, a decision that could signal what they could do in April at the draft -- where the Titans hold the No. 1 pick.

Allen has only 10 starts in his six-year career and has thrown 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He'll be 33 when the season starts, so it's hard to imagine Titans coach Brian Callahan going into what looks like a make-or-break season with Allen and third-year quarterback Will Levis as his only options to lead the offense.

So what does this mean?

Typically, there are two ways to construct a roster: stockpile talent before acquiring a quarterback or get the quarterback first and build around him. Tennessee's new general manager, Mike Borgonzi, seems to be taking the initial approach.

Borgonzi fortified the trenches first, especially on the offensive line. The Titans signed former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and added veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler. The addition of Moore allows last year's first-round pick, JC Latham, to move to right tackle from the left side and help shore up three spots.

"You want to build the foundation, the front," Borgonzi told ESPN at the Senior Bowl. "If you look at these playoff games, those teams are winning. Philly's got a really good offensive line."

Borgonzi stated at the combine that "you can have Superman back there," but if you don't have protection and the balance of the run game, then it will be an uphill battle.

"The most important part is building through the trenches," Borgonzi said.

If the Titans don't trade down in the draft, they will likely select former Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the consensus No. 1 QB prospect, with the first overall pick. Tennessee has also met extensively with former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, so he can't be ruled out.

The coaching staff has said Levis will compete for the starting job in training camp after failing to cement himself as the franchise's quarterback of the future last season.

Yes, there was a series of "bonehead" decisions, but the lack of protection up front didn't make it easier for Levis or veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph -- who has since returned to the Steelers after one season in Tennessee. Levis and Rudolph were sacked a combined 53 times last season, the fourth most in the league. Not all of it was on the guys up front, but the Titans hope that retooling the line this offseason can alleviate that.

So what will be the biggest deciding factor?

"I think the one that matters the most is being able to perform under pressure," Callahan said at the combine. "If you're a great leader as a football player, but you don't perform when it matters, it's hard to connect those two things."

Sanders and Ward have at least four years of starting experience in college and both found success with multiple college programs.

After a 3-14 record, the Titans need someone to help restore the franchise. That's especially the case with their new stadium scheduled to be completed by February 2027.

The Titans' most complicated task entering the draft is figuring out how to approach things if they take Ward or Sanders.

The Titans could make Miami quarterback Cam Ward the No. 1 pick in the draft. Lynne Sladky/AP

"We have to figure out if there is a guy we can draft and play right away or do we need a bridge guy to do it while we develop him," Borgonzi said at the combine.

Borgonzi said the Titans' free agent decisions at quarterback won't necessarily impact their draft decision. However, adding Allen seems to point to things heading that way. Allen has seen the onboarding process for a rookie quarterback saddled with turning around a franchise.

He was on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in 2020 before being promoted to the active roster in November after No. 1 pick Joe Burrow's rookie season was cut short because of a knee injury.

Allen was Burrow's backup in 2021 and 2022, and Callahan was the Bengals' offensive coordinator all three seasons. So, there's familiarity with this process, and having Allen could smooth things out if the Titans decide to give the keys to the franchise to a rookie.

After receiving the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top college quarterback, Ward said any team that passes on him will regret it.

"You're either going to draft me or you're not," Ward said. "If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."