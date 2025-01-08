Shannon Sharpe breaks down why he doesn't like the Tennessee Titans firing Ran Carthon after two seasons. (1:05)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two years ago, when then-Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon walked into the team facility for the first time he was welcomed by a standing ovation led by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, they celebrated what was said to be a chance to bring in new ideas and ways of doing things.

Titans coach Brian Callahan was hired by Carthon last year to help execute the plan. With Carthon being fired, Callahan has to show he can improve upon his 3-14 record this season to keep from suffering the same fate.

This organization fired former coach Mike Mularkey after he led the 2017 Titans to the divisional round of the playoffs. Former general manager Jon Robinson was fired while the team was leading the AFC South with a 7-5 record in 2022. Former coach Mike Vrabel was fired last year despite his 54-45 record being the second-best in franchise history.

Will Callahan get an opportunity to see the process through?

"They want to see growth, and they'll support [Callahan] in that growth," Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill told ESPN. "But they're going to hold him accountable."

Callahan said multiple times when asked about his job status that he would "keep showing up" and "be ready to roll and take on the offseason." He's looking forward to "getting back to his roots" by diving into the scouting process like he did when he was an offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

As in his first offseason with the Bengals, which yielded Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow, Callahan will be on the lookout for possibly the Titans' next franchise quarterback. That starts with attending the college all-star games, including the East-West Shrine Bowl, which features Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He'll also be at the Senior Bowl to see Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Both are strong candidates for the first pick.

A new vision has emerged for the organization in the nearly two years since Carthon arrived.

"We're going to be a draft, develop and retain organization," Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker told ESPN. "The foundation of our roster is going to be built through the draft, and we've got to be able to put an emphasis on developing players. Once they are developed, we've got to identify our core performers and best players and reward them and we retain them."

There's an understanding that the "Draft, Develop, Retain" vision will take time to yield results. Despite finishing with a 3-14 record in his first season as coach, Callahan has the front office's trust.

"We believe in Brian, and we think he's going to get there," Brinker said. "This wasn't good enough, and Brian knows that. He understands that he and his staff has got to get better and do better."

Brinker stressed the importance of stockpiling draft currency, especially picks within the top 100. The Titans currently have the No. 1 selection, followed by a high pick in the second round. They're without a third-round pick, with that one having been sent to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

The organization will emphasize prospects with "size and speed that love winning more than anything." Once the prospects are added to the team, Callahan and his staff will be charged with developing them into players who make up a core part of the roster.

Brinker wants the coaching staff to allow the younger players to gain valuable experience despite the growing pains resulting from the process. But, the growing pains from playing second-year quarterback Will Levis last season helped lead to Carthon losing his job.

Nihill, speaking on behalf of Adams Strunk, said the organization needed to reevaluate the experience and skill set of the general manager position to go from a three-win team to a championship football team. That's why Adams Strunk decided to move on from Carthon. Brinker will spearhead the search for the next general manager.

"The primary responsibility for that general manager will be overseeing the personnel staff, the coaching staff, setting free agency strategy and the draft strategy, and integrating coaching into the process of all that," Brinker said.

Although the next general manager will hold a key role in the organization, Brinker said he will have the final say in all football decisions.