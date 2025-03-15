Open Extended Reactions

Nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk is returning to the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $8 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

It had been a brief split, as the 49ers released Juszczyk on Tuesday before bringing him back into the fold. Juszczyk, 33, and the 49ers had nearly parted ways last offseason before he agreed to a pay cut.

A source said Juszczyk took less than what the Pittsburgh Steelers were offering to return to San Francisco.

A team and fan favorite, Juszczyk's return was celebrated in Instagram stories by running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle.

Juszczyk was one of the first free agents whom 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch signed after taking over in 2017.

He has been named to the Pro Bowl after each of his eight seasons in San Francisco, and he was first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-team All-Pro in 2024. He has rushed for 212 yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries and caught 184 passes for 1,895 yards and 13 scores in his time with the team.

A fourth-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 draft, Juszczyk has 378 receptions for 2,664 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. He has rushed for 237 yards and six touchdowns.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.