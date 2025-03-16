Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets the Philadelphia crowd riled up at the end of his parade speech. (0:46)

A.J. Brown has an epic sign-off to his Eagles' parade speech (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

A.J. Brown made headlines last month when he honored his Super Bowl win with a jersey mannequin. However, that proved to be just a small part of his mannequin collection.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles star receiver showed off not one, but nine different mannequins. Each model included a uniform for every one of Brown's career stops, from his time with the Ole Miss Rebels to his old baseball digs.

Of course, Brown also showcased his game-worn Super Bowl uniform in the set.

A social media post from former Eagles teammate Isaiah Rodgers prompted Brown to show off.

Rodgers shared a video March 5 of his own Super Bowl uniform on a mannequin. His caption read: "Its a Competition at this point lol," while Brown commented: "Plagiarism word for word too."

The All-Pro receiver targeted Rodgers with his recent post, captioning it: "Ggs," meaning good game, while tagging the cornerback's Instagram account. Now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers commented: "Ima block you bruh" with laughing emojis.

Though Brown went as far as not washing his Super Bowl uniform, mouthpiece and all, Rodgers kept the mouthpiece away. Rodgers also memorialized the championship win by tattooing the Super Bowl LIX emblem with the final score on his calf.

Brown and Rodgers were teammates during Philadelphia's Super Bowl 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.