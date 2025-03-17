Stephen A. Smith discusses whether or not the Eagles should be worried about the Commanders. (1:19)

Free agent pass rusher Azeez Ojulari has agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Monday.

Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the deal is worth $4 million.

Ojulari had six sacks last season for the New York Giants in 11 games. He joins Joshua Uche as free agent pass rushers to head to the Super Bowl champion Eagles, who lost defensive end Josh Sweat last week to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ojulari was a second-round pick of the Giants out of the University of Georgia in the 2021 NFL draft. He had eight sacks in 17 games during a promising rookie year but has struggled to stay healthy ever since.

The quick rusher known for his impressive bend around the edge has 14 sacks in 29 games over the past three seasons. Ojulari played in just seven games in 2022 because of calf, ankle and quad injuries. He dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries in 2023 and missed the final six games this past season with a toe injury.

The Giants primarily made Ojulari a situational pass rusher in 2024 after trading for Brian Burns last spring. Ojulari was behind Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, in the rotation.

Ojulari, 24, had success this past season when Thibodeaux was hurt (five sacks in a three-game stretch) before suffering yet another injury, this time to a big toe ligament. It didn't require surgery, and he was eventually placed on injured reserve with the Giants out of contention and in need of a roster spot.

In four professional seasons, Ojulari has 107 tackles and 22 sacks in 46 games.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.