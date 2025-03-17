Take a look at the important figures following Ronnie Stanley's new three-year deal with Baltimore. (0:46)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Ronnie Stanley, who was considered the top available offensive tackle this offseason, chose to re-sign with the Baltimore Ravens for a team-friendly three-year, $60 million deal on March 8 instead of testing free agency.

Stanley's decision, as he explained Monday, came down to loyalty.

"I knew I was going to give Baltimore the best bargain that I would offer to any other team," Stanley said. "But that being said, I still wanted to be happy with what I'm making and make sure I'm getting the value that I feel like I deserve. I think it was a good balance that could help the team and something I'm still happy with."

If Stanley reached free agency, he was expected to be pursued by the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders. He opted to remain with Baltimore on a deal that averages $20 million per season, which ranks 10th among left tackles. It was surpassed by Dan Moore Jr., who signed a four-year, $82 million deal on the first day of free agency.

Now, Stanley enters his 10th season with a Ravens team that made him the first offensive lineman selected in the 2016 draft. Baltimore took Stanley with the No. 6 overall pick when many had Laremy Tunsil as the top-rated tackle.

In 2020, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million extension, which made him the second-highest-paid offensive tackle at the time. But this past season, Stanley had to take a 50% pay cut to remain with the team, reducing his salary by $7.5 million.

After a Pro Bowl season in 2024, Stanley could have tested the open market to see his value. But he worked with the cap-limited Ravens and reached an agreement two days before the negotiating period began.

"I think it just goes back to the fact that they drafted me straight out of college [and] took a chance on me," Stanley said. "So, I'm always going to give them first dibs when it comes to things like that, out of respect."

Stanley, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler and Baltimore's first All-Pro left tackle since Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden.

He is coming off his best season since a career-altering left ankle injury in 2020. When protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson's blind side this past season, Stanley ranked 12th in pass block win rate among tackles (92.5%), played in every game for the first time in his career and continued to be a respected leader.

On Monday, Stanley described the 27-25 AFC divisional round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills as a type of game "that just sticks with you for a while, maybe even a lifetime."

"We've broken so many records in the last however many years -- I don't think we really care about it, to be honest," Stanley said. "The only thing we really care about is winning a Super Bowl. So yes, all that other stuff for sure is nice and all. But [we] definitely [have] unfinished business."